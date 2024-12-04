Michigan man pleads guilty to defacing Black church in Roseville

(CBS DETROIT) — A Warren man accused of spray-painting numerous swastikas and other graffiti on a predominantly Black church in Roseville has pleaded guilty.

David Bluer, 34, reportedly spray-painted the word "die" and swastikas on the exterior of the church in October 2021. Bluer pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of damaging religious property.

According to court documents, Bluer admitted to defacing the church because the church has a mostly predominantly Black congregation and a Black pastor.

"Racially motivated crimes have no place in our society," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division said in a statement. "Hate crimes are message crimes intended to sow fear and terror in communities. Through this prosecution, the Justice Department sends its own message — that we will protect communities from such hate-fueled violence and use every tool at our disposal to investigate and prosecute those who perpetrate these heinous attacks."

Bluer is also accused of spray-painting swastikas, a racist slur and other graffiti on a public bathroom in Trombly Park in Warren in October 2021. He admitted that he was motivated to commit the crimes "because of the race and color of Black people who used the park, and because Black people were and had been enjoying the park," according to a March news release.

"David Bluer's guilty plea to a hate crime for defacing a predominantly Black church underscores the FBI's steadfast commitment to addressing civil rights violations and holding individuals accountable for acts of hate. This targeted criminal act, coupled with Mr. Bluer's admission of harboring hatred based on race and ethnicity, highlights the FBI's dedication to safeguarding faith-based communities in Michigan," said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan.

Bluer will be sentenced on March 19, 2025. He faces up to one year in prison.