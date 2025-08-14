Michigan man sentenced to 58 years for sexual assault of a minor

Macomb Township demands action over firefighter shortage and more top stories

A Branch County, Michigan, man will spend at least 58 years in prison for the sexual assault of a minor, the Michigan Attorney General's Office said.

Alex New, 55, was convicted in June on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The 55-year-old was sentenced earlier this week to 25 to 50 years in prison for each count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and 8 to 15 years for second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

New was initially charged by Branch County prosecutors in 2016, but left the state and eluded law enforcement until he was found in Florida and extradited to Branch County in June 2024 as part of Operation Survivor Justice.

New was extradited as part of Operation Survivor Justice, which is a partnership with the Michigan Attorney General's Office, county prosecutors and the U.S. Marshals to find, arrest, and return to Michigan fugitives with outstanding criminal sexual assault warrants.

"Operation Survivor Justice continues to be a vital partnership, ensuring those who commit sexual assault face the consequences of their actions," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "I commend the courage of the survivor in coming forward, and I am grateful to the Branch County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the prosecutors in my office for their work securing this significant sentence."

After serving his prison sentence, New will be subject to lifetime electronic monitoring.