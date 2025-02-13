Northern Michigan man posed as trooper to see his dead wife in the morgue, investigators state

Metro Detroit digs out from first major winter storm of season and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A 74-year-old northern Michigan man posed as a Michigan State Police trooper in an attempt to enter a morgue to see his deceased wife, whom he was accused of abusing, officials said.

In June 2024, troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post began investigating a couple squatting in an Otsego County cabin.

The man, John Dominick Bromley, and his wife, a 68-year-old woman, were reportedly homeless and living in the cabin without permission. While speaking with Bromley's wife, troopers say she had difficulty breathing and extensive bruises.

Bromley's wife was taken to an area hospital because of the severity of her injuries. While at the hospital, she told police about a history of domestic violence. She died a few days later at the hospital.

Shortly after his wife's passing, Bromley allegedly tried to gain access to the morgue by posing as a trooper but was not allowed access.

Police conducted a lengthy investigation, and an autopsy was also performed.

The Otsego County Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant for Bromley in January 2025. Bromley was eventually arrested in Oakland County during a traffic stop for speeding and brought back to Otsego County on Feb. 9.

He was arraigned this week on one count of aggravated domestic violence and first-degree vulnerable adult abuse. He was issued a $50,000 bond and remains lodged in the Otsego County Jail.

Bromley is facing additional charges in Grand Traverse County for impersonating an officer.