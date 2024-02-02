Roseville man arraigned for allegedly beating his roommate to death

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 2, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 2, 2024

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 54-year-old Roseville man was arraigned for allegedly killing his roommate, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

On Jan. 31, Mark Newsome got into a verbal altercation with his roommate Dale Mitchell, 72, which escalated into a physical altercation, prosecutors said.

Newsome punched Mitchell in the head several times and he died from his injuries, according to officials.

Newsome was charged with second-degree murder and during arraignment he was denied bond.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Feb. 14 at 8:30 a.m. and a preliminary exam for Feb. 21 at 8:30 a.m.