Roseville man arraigned for allegedly beating his roommate to death

By Gabrielle Dawson

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 54-year-old Roseville man was arraigned for allegedly killing his roommate, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said Friday. 

On Jan. 31, Mark Newsome got into a verbal altercation with his roommate Dale Mitchell, 72, which escalated into a physical altercation, prosecutors said.  

Newsome punched Mitchell in the head several times and he died from his injuries, according to officials.  

Newsome was charged with second-degree murder and during arraignment he was denied bond.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Feb. 14 at 8:30 a.m. and a preliminary exam for Feb. 21 at 8:30 a.m. 

First published on February 2, 2024 / 12:15 PM EST

