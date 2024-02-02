Roseville man arraigned for allegedly beating his roommate to death
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 54-year-old Roseville man was arraigned for allegedly killing his roommate, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.
On Jan. 31, Mark Newsome got into a verbal altercation with his roommate Dale Mitchell, 72, which escalated into a physical altercation, prosecutors said.
Newsome punched Mitchell in the head several times and he died from his injuries, according to officials.
Newsome was charged with second-degree murder and during arraignment he was denied bond.
A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Feb. 14 at 8:30 a.m. and a preliminary exam for Feb. 21 at 8:30 a.m.
