Michigan man pleads no contest to 2008 murders of brother, sister-in-law

A Michigan man has pleaded no contest in the 2008 murders of his brother and sister-in-law in Oceola Township.

Jerome Kowalski, 79, of Warren, pleaded no contest on Thursday to two counts of open murder and two counts of felony firearms, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Kowalski was originally convicted in 2013 but had his conviction vacated by Judge Matthew Stewart in 2019 because of misconduct by Kowalski's original trial judge, Theresa Brennan.

Judge Stewart granted Kowalski bond in 2023, state prosecutors said, after he served 13 years and eight months from the time he was arrested to when he was granted release on bond.

Kowalski's plea was a result of a Cobbs agreement between Kowalski and the court, according to state prosecutors, who objected to the agreement, saying they "will continue to pursue a just outcome in this case."

"Senseless violence tears at the fabric of our communities and forever changes the lives of those affected," Nessel said in a statement. "My office remains committed to pursuing justice and holding offenders accountable."

Kowalski's next court appearance will be a degree hearing to determine if he will be found guilty of first- or second-degree murder, according to Nessel's office.

That degree hearing has not yet been set.