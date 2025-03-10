Michigan man pleads guilty in home explosion that injured two children

A Flat Rock, Michigan, man has pleaded guilty to illegally transporting and receiving an explosive device that caused a home explosion, injuring two children.

Steven Marchbanks, 58, is accused of purchasing the device, thought to be an M-80, from an unknown person and taking it to the home in River Rouge. Federal officials say Marchbanks left the device unattended near two children, with one of the children setting it off.

The children suffered severe injuries, and there was structural damage to the home. A search warrant executive by police uncovered two guns belonging to Marchbanks, who previously was convicted of felony offenses and was permitted from possessing guns.

Marchbanks pleaded guilty to felon in possession of firearms in addition to the explosive device charge. Sentencing is scheduled for July 15. He faces up to 10 years in prison for the device and 15 years for the firearms.

"The allegations in this case represent the most horrific unintended consequences associated with poor choices. Steven Marchbanks is a repeat offender prohibited from lawfully possessing a firearm. Tragically, he chose to leave an unsecured M80 caliber explosive device with children in the home," said Detroit Field Division Special Agent in Charge James Deir in a statement. "In a millisecond, a young child's life was changed forever. In the end, Mr. Marchbanks will have several years behind bars to reflect on how his poor decision-making caused serious injuries to a child. Illegal fireworks are extremely dangerous and should never be left stored inside of your home."