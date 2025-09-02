Livingston County man found dead after vehicle fire, standoff with law enforcement in Williamston

Two found dead in Hazel Park; Powerball jackpot grows; and more top stories

A Livingston County man was found dead in a truck after a vehicle fire and standoff with law enforcement early Monday in Ingham County, Michigan.

An emergency call placed at 3 a.m. Monday reported a man with no shirt, carrying a long gun in a parking lot in the 300 block of West Grand River Avenue in Williamston, the Ingham County Sheriff's Office reported. The man appeared to be intoxicated and was shouting.

Before officers arrived, the man drove off in a truck, southbound on Elm Road.

Several 911 callers then reported a truck driving recklessly with the driver holding a gun. One of the 911 calls reported the vehicle had just crashed at Elm Road and Frost Road as officers were arriving in the area.

The vehicle was found on fire in a wooded area.

"The sound of gunshots and ammunition exploding could be heard coming from the truck," the sheriff's office reported.

The Ingham Regional Special Response Team and the Lansing Police Department Special Tactics and Rescue Team arrived on scene with a drone and armored tactical vehicles for protection from the exploding ammunition. Northeast Ingham Emergency Service Authority assisted with extinguishing the fire.

Officers later found a 40-year-old man from Gregory, Michigan, dead in the truck.

There were no other injuries related to this incident.

Deputies ask that anyone with information that can help in the investigation contact Deputy Kevin Stalzer at 517-676-8444, extension 1939.