Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan man found dead after driving off ramp into St. Clair River

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man was found dead after driving his car off a ramp and into the St. Clair River in Clay Township, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

St. Clair County Dive Team was requested by the Clay Township Police Department after a 34-year-old man drove his 2014 Audi A6 off the ramp at Harsens Island ferry and submerged his vehicle.

Police say he was transported to Ascension River District, where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle was removed from the St. Clair River, and the man's family was notified.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 9:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.