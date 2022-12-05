Michigan man found dead after driving off ramp into St. Clair River

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man was found dead after driving his car off a ramp and into the St. Clair River in Clay Township, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

St. Clair County Dive Team was requested by the Clay Township Police Department after a 34-year-old man drove his 2014 Audi A6 off the ramp at Harsens Island ferry and submerged his vehicle.

Police say he was transported to Ascension River District, where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle was removed from the St. Clair River, and the man's family was notified.