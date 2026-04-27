Michigan man dies after tree falls during thunderstorm in Kent County

A 39-year-old Michigan man has died after authorities say a thunderstorm on Monday caused a tree to fall in Kent County.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, first responders were dispatched after 5 p.m. to the area of Crinnion Avenue NE and 16 Mile Road NE, where they located the man from Solon Township, Michigan.

The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation concluded that the man was outside with friends when winds from a thunderstorm brought down multiple trees. The friends told investigators that shortly before the tree fell, the man urged them to move, which they believe saved their lives, the sheriff's office says.

The incident is under investigation.

The sheriff's office did not release any additional information at this time.