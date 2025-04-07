Watch CBS News
Michigan man convicted of sexual abusing girl for years

DeJanay Booth-Singleton
A Michigan man who was on trial for sexual abuse against a young girl has been convicted.

According to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office, David Ryan Sampson, 34, of Flint was found guilty of three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He faces up to life in prison.

Sentencing is set for May 2.

David Ryan Sampson Genesee County Prosecutor's Office

Prosecutors say Sampson assaulted the girl for about six years before she turned 10 years old. The abuse was under investigation after the girl confided in a friend about recent sexual experiences. The friend's father overheard the conversation and questioned the girl, who admitted that it involved Sampson.

The investigation revealed that Sampson would give the girl alcohol and marijuana before assaulting her.

"His behavior is illegal under the law and repulsive in the eyes of our community and he will be held accountable through a very lengthy prison sentence," said Prosecutor David Leyton in a statement.  

