Michigan man found guilty of murder in pregnant wife's death

A Michigan man was convicted in connection with the 2023 murder of his pregnant wife, according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

Tavaris Jackson, 35, of Escanaba, was found guilty of first-degree murder, assault of a pregnant individual intentionally causing miscarriage/stillbirth and felony firearm.

State officials say that Jackson murdered 22-year-old Harley Corwin, of Escanaba, on July 3, 2023. Corwin's body was found five days later, on July 8, in a field in Ford River Township.

Jackson will be sentenced on June 2, 2026, and faces life in prison.

The case was initially filed by the Delta County Prosecutor's Office, and the AG's office was appointed to prosecute it.

"While no outcome can undo this devastating loss, I am grateful to the prosecutors who helped secure long-awaited justice in this tragic case," said Attorney General Nessel. "I hope this verdict provides a sense of closure for Harley's family."