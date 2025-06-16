Watch CBS News
Crime

Michigan man charged with murder in stabbing death of fiancee

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

A Waterford Township, Michigan, man accused of stabbing his fiancée to death is facing charges, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

Seth Martin, 25, is charged with first-degree murder. Martin was arraigned on Monday and was denied bond. If convicted, he faces life in prison without parole.

Prosecutors allege that on June 13, 2025, Martin stabbed Mallory Myers in a home. Police responded to the home after Martin called 911 and reported that he had stabbed his fiancée. When officers arrived, Martin directed them inside, where they found Myers dead on the floor in the bathroom.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was stabbed multiple times. Police recovered the suspected weapon in a sink.

"Domestic violence is a leading cause of death for women ages 15-44," said Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. "Mallory Myers wasn't a statistic. Her life had purpose, and she should be with us still. We intend to bring Mallory's killer to justice."  

