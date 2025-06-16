Michigan man charged with murder in stabbing death of fiancee

Suspected shooter captured in Minnesota; death investigation in Bedford Township; and more top stori

A Waterford Township, Michigan, man accused of stabbing his fiancée to death is facing charges, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

Seth Martin, 25, is charged with first-degree murder. Martin was arraigned on Monday and was denied bond. If convicted, he faces life in prison without parole.

Prosecutors allege that on June 13, 2025, Martin stabbed Mallory Myers in a home. Police responded to the home after Martin called 911 and reported that he had stabbed his fiancée. When officers arrived, Martin directed them inside, where they found Myers dead on the floor in the bathroom.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was stabbed multiple times. Police recovered the suspected weapon in a sink.

"Domestic violence is a leading cause of death for women ages 15-44," said Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. "Mallory Myers wasn't a statistic. Her life had purpose, and she should be with us still. We intend to bring Mallory's killer to justice."