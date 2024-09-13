Michigan man charged for stabbing 3-month-old puppy to death after it bit him

Macomb County school district cancels class over threat, 11 charged in UM protests and more stories

Macomb County school district cancels class over threat, 11 charged in UM protests and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man has been charged for stabbing his 3-month-old puppy to death after it bit him.

Steven Ernest Szymanski, 65, of Alprena, is charged with second-degree killing/torturing of an animal. He is lodged at the Alpena County Jail, where he remains on a $5,000 (10%) bond.

If convicted, he faces up to 14 years in prison because he has a habitual offense notice.

Steven Ernest Szymanski Alpena Police Department

Alpena police began investigating Szymanski Wednesday morning and learned that he allegedly stabbed the dog and dumped its body in the dumpster near his home. The dog was found with multiple stab wounds.

Szymanski told police he was "upset with the dog because it had bit him," according to a news release.