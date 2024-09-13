Watch CBS News
Crime

Michigan man charged for stabbing 3-month-old puppy to death after it bit him

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Macomb County school district cancels class over threat, 11 charged in UM protests and more stories
Macomb County school district cancels class over threat, 11 charged in UM protests and more stories 03:59

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man has been charged for stabbing his 3-month-old puppy to death after it bit him.

Steven Ernest Szymanski, 65, of Alprena, is charged with second-degree killing/torturing of an animal. He is lodged at the Alpena County Jail, where he remains on a $5,000 (10%) bond. 

If convicted, he faces up to 14 years in prison because he has a habitual offense notice.

Michigan man accused of stabbing 3-month-old puppy to death for biting him
Steven Ernest Szymanski Alpena Police Department

Alpena police began investigating Szymanski Wednesday morning and learned that he allegedly stabbed the dog and dumped its body in the dumpster near his home. The dog was found with multiple stab wounds.

Szymanski told police he was "upset with the dog because it had bit him," according to a news release.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.