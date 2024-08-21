Watch CBS News
Michigan man charged with second-degree murder in Westland fatal stabbing

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A 48-year-old Westland man is facing second-degree murder charges after he allegedly stabbed another man to death last Sunday night. 

Richard Waltiere Jr. was arraigned Wednesday on one count of second-degree murder. He was given a $1 million bond. 

At around 8 p.m. on Aug. 18, Westland police responded to the area of Grand Traverse and Missaukee Court for a report of a man down. When officers arrived, they found 58-year-old Donald Soulliere of Westland lying on the ground, unconscious but breathing. Officials say he had been stabbed. Soulliere was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries. 

Waltiere was identified as a suspect and later arrested without incident around 4 a.m. Monday. 

He is back in court on Aug. 29 for a probable cause conference. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 5. 

