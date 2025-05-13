Detroit man charged in sexual assault of teen girl who fought off attacker

Repairs to Belle Isle fountain; financial impact of tariffs; and more top stories

A Detroit man accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in a Macomb County park has been charged.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Abdulnasar Muthana Abdullah Muthana is charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual assault. The charge carries a two-year sentence and mandatory reporting as a tier II offender under the Sex Offender Registration Act.

Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

Muthana was arraigned and received a $50,000 personal bond. He is ordered to have no contact with the minors, possess no gun or drugs, or enter parks where there are children.

Prosecutors say on May 10, 2025, three teens, ages 14 and 15, were at the Lake St. Clair Metropark when Muthana allegedly made sexual gestures at them. Prosecutors say sometime later, Muthana allegedly approached the 15-year-old and assaulted her. The teen kicked Muthana in the groin to get away.

"I commend the bravery of the young victim and survivor of the confrontation. I praise the quick work of law enforcement for apprehending this offender. My office remains dedicated to protecting our children, seeking justice for victims, and holding offenders accountable in a court of law," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for May 27, and a preliminary exam will be scheduled for a later date.