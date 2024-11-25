Michigan man charged with ethnic intimidation after threatening gas station clerk, prosecutor says

(CBS DETROIT) — A 28-year-old Waterford Township man is facing a slew of charges, including ethnic intimidation, for allegedly threatening a Pontiac gas station clerk.

Noah Syl Johnson is charged with making a threat of terrorism, arson — preparation to burn property, ethnic intimidation and resisting and obstructing a police officer.

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, around 7 p.m. Friday, Johnson entered the gas station with a lit cigarette in his mouth, a gas can and a book in his hand. Johnson is accused of asking the clerk, "Hey man – where your Quran at? Whose side you on? Christian, or Muslim?"

Johnson reportedly then poured gas on items and shelves throughout the store before leaving. Police later found Johnson walking in the area, holding the gas can. Officials say Johnson pulled out a large kitchen knife and ran away from police and refused to drop the knife before he was ultimately arrested.

"This was an extremely dangerous situation for everyone in that store, and threats based on religion or race have a much wider impact on entire communities. I want the victims to know that we will never shy away from bringing the most serious charges available. And I applaud the bravery and skill of the deputies who arrested this individual and saved his life at great risk to themselves," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a release.

Johnson was arraigned Sunday and issued a $50,000 bond.

If convicted on the threat of terrorism charge, Johnson faces up to 20 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine. The ethnic intimidation felony charge carries up to two years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.