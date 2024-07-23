Michigan man charged with assault with intent to murder in shooting outside Detroit-area bar

(CBS DETROIT) - A 38-year-old Michigan man was charged in connection to shooting a man in a bar parking lot following an altercation over the weekend, officials said.

William Gonzalez Nunez Jr., of Taylor, was charged with assault with intent to murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. He faces up to life in prison for the assault with intent to murder charge.

The incident happened on July 17, outside a bar near Evergreen and 10 Mile roads in Southfield.

Nunez and the victim were at the bar when they got into a verbal argument, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

Surveillance video shows Nunez getting into his car and leaving the bar's parking lot before the victim left in his vehicle.

Officials say Nunez had allegedly pulled down a side street near the bar and got out of his vehicle before he ran up to the victim's car and shot at him several times, striking him in the chest.

Authorities responded to the bar, and the victim was taken to a local hospital.

Nunez was arrested and taken to the Oakland County Jail. He was arraigned on July 20 and given a $200,000 cash/surety, with 10%.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 2.

"The prevalence of gun violence in our community, and across the state and country, is shocking and unacceptable," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "This incident, like so many instances of gun violence, was completely preventable. Public safety is my number one priority, and we will continue to aggressively prosecute violent crime and acts of gun violence. I am also committed to addressing gun violence as a public health crisis and focusing on prevention to reduce the tremendous toll that gun violence takes on our community."