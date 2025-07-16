Michigan man arrested after road rage incident in Louisiana

Body found in Melvindale park; Dearborn vote on short-term rentals; and other top stories

A Michigan man was arrested after a road rage incident in Louisiana resulted in a physical altercation.

The incident happened shortly before 1:40 p.m. July 5 in Farmerville, Louisiana, the Union Parish Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday.

By the time officers arrived, two drivers including one identified as a 28-year-old man from Swartz Creek, Michigan, had pulled over to the side of the road on Highway 2. The victim said they flashed their lights to signal the Michigan man to stop, "intending to discuss his alleged reckless driving," the report said.

After both drivers stopped, the victim said, the Michigan man became aggressive and struck them multiple times.

Pafford EMS paramedics took that driver to a hospital, where treatment began for a serious head injury.

When deputies interviewed the Michigan man, he claimed the victim began the physical altercation.

In the aftermath, the Michigan man was arrested and taken to jail on a charge of second-degree battery.

"This incident remains under investigation and additional charges are expected," the report said.