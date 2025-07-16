Watch CBS News
Michigan man arrested after road rage incident in Louisiana

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

A Michigan man was arrested after a road rage incident in Louisiana resulted in a physical altercation. 

The incident happened shortly before 1:40 p.m. July 5 in Farmerville, Louisiana, the Union Parish Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday. 

By the time officers arrived, two drivers including one identified as a 28-year-old man from Swartz Creek, Michigan, had pulled over to the side of the road on Highway 2. The victim said they flashed their lights to signal the Michigan man to stop, "intending to discuss his alleged reckless driving," the report said. 

After both drivers stopped, the victim said, the Michigan man became aggressive and struck them multiple times. 

Pafford EMS paramedics took that driver to a hospital, where treatment began for a serious head injury. 

When deputies interviewed the Michigan man, he claimed the victim began the physical altercation. 

In the aftermath, the Michigan man was arrested and taken to jail on a charge of second-degree battery. 

"This incident remains under investigation and additional charges are expected," the report said. 

