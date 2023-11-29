Michigan man arrested after allegedly strangling girlfriend at Belleville rest area

(CBS DETROIT) - A 29-year-old Rockwood man has been arrested in connection to allegedly hitting and strangling his girlfriend at a rest area on I-94 Tuesday morning.

State police troopers responded to the rest area on I-94 near Belleville Road at about 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, after a woman called and reported that she was the victim of a domestic assault.

After speaking with the victim, they learned that her boyfriend had allegedly hit and strangled her while they were in their vehicle in the parking lot.

MSP says the victim sustained injuries that required medical treatment.

The suspect left while troopers were on the way to the scene, and they searched several areas but could not locate him. They then contacted the suspect's mother, and were able to get his phone number.

Troopers talked to the suspect on the phone, and he agreed to meet at his mother's house.

The 29-year-old from Rockwood was taken into custody. His identity has not been released.

MSP says the suspect also had several warrants out from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office for his arrest.

The case pends the prosecutor's review.

"Domestic Violence can happen to anyone," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "It doesn't matter the race, gender education level or economic status. But there is help available. Call the domestic violence hotline at 800.787.3224 or 911 if you need help or suspect someone needs help."