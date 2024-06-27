Watch CBS News
Michigan man threw brick at girlfriend's car, stole $300, arrested with ecstasy on his person, police state

By Sara Powers

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man was arrested with 40 ecstasy pills on his person after police were called to investigate a domestic assault incident in Royal Oak Township Wednesday night. 

At 7:45 p.m., troopers responded to the American Inn and Suites at 11000 W. 8 Mile Road after receiving a call from a woman who reported a domestic assault involving her boyfriend. 

A preliminary investigation showed that the boyfriend, a 31-year-old man from Detroit, hit her in the face and body and threw a brick at her car window. Police say the man also forcibly robbed her of $300. 

The woman, who refused medical treatment, told authorities that her boyfriend had run into the hotel. They set up a perimeter with canine units and assistance from Oak Park police. 

After reviewing security cameras, troopers learned that the suspect went into a room on the hotel's fourth floor. 

When troopers went to the room, another man and a woman let them in, and they found the suspect hiding in a corner of the room. 

After a brief struggle, the man was taken into custody. Authorities allegedly found 40 ecstasy pills in his pocket. 

The 31-year-old was lodged at the Oakland County Jail, and his case is pending a prosecutor's review. 

"If you are experiencing violence in your relationship, there is help available to you," said Lt. Mike Shaw. "You can call 866.VOICEDV 24 hours a day for access to resources and help getting out of that relationship." 

