Michigan man accused of strangling his father's dog sentenced to community service

A 49-year-old Macomb County man accused of strangling his father's Labrador Retriever to death has been sentenced to community service.

On Monday, William John Kucharski Jr. was sentenced to 62 days of community service after pleading no contest to one count of animal cruelty, according to court records.

On Jan. 14, 2025, Macomb County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home on Prinz Road in Richmond Township for a report of a possible dead family pet and a threat to a family member. Deputies say the caller was concerned about the welfare of Kucharski and Kucharski's father.

Kucharski was reportedly home alone with the dog and is accused of choking and killing the animal. When his father returned home, he allegedly found his son with his arms around the dog and was unable to remove them. Deputies say Kucharski made threats to harm himself.

Kucharski was reportedly uncooperative with deputies and was later arrested.

"It is alarming to see innocent animals subjected to such cruelty. I urge everyone who believes in harsher consequences for animal abuse and the loss of animal life to contact their state legislature and push for changes in the law that will allow for stricter penalties for these heinous acts," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido when charges were announced against Kucharski.