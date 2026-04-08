Michigan man accused of sending threatening messages about police, judge pleads no contest

A Michigan man accused of using a computer to send threats to a Warren police officer, the Warren Police Department and a local judge has pleaded no contest.

On Tuesday, Andrew Roberts, 42, of Warren, pleaded no contest to false report of threat of terrorism, aggravated stalking and being a habitual offender, fourth offense.

The charges are related to an incident in October 2025, where Macomb County prosecutors say Roberts used a computer to make threats that involved the Warren Police Department, a Warren officer and a Warren district court judge.

Prosecutors allege that the administrators of a local scanner website notified Warren police on Oct. 27, 2025, about private messages sent to the site. One of the messages said, "Death to Warren PD." Another message stated, "When this starts to happen you'll know why," accompanied by an image of a person shooting a handgun toward the driver's side of a police vehicle.

As part of Roberts' plea agreement, three other pending cases were resolved. According to prosecutors, the first case dealt with Roberts publishing the same threats to a second social media site, with similar charges being filed as those in the Warren case. The second case involved misdemeanor charges of using a computer to commit a crime and malicious use of a communication device. The third case involved Roberts resisting officers when they took him into custody over the Warren threats, authorities said.

"Posting threats is not an idle act; it carries real and serious consequences. Threats against judges and law enforcement officers will not be tolerated, as they erode public trust in the institutions that uphold justice and safety. As evidenced by this case, such charges are pursued aggressively and result in significant penalties," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Roberts will be sentenced on May 7.