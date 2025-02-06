Michigan man accused of pulling gun on another driver in road rage incident

Michigan man accused of pulling plastic gun on another driver in road rage incident

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man was arrested, and a black, plastic handgun was confiscated, as Bloomfield Township Police Department investigated a Sunday road rage incident on Telegraph Road.

Mohamad Qasim Al-Amiri, 24, has been charged with one count of assault in the case, the police department's press release said. He was arraigned Wednesday at 48th District Court.

Mohamad Qasim Al-Amiri Bloomfield Township Police Department

Two 911 calls were made during the incident. The first came from a passerby who reported a silver and gold Cadillac stopped in the middle of the road at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Maple.

The male driver of the Cadillac was holding a gun, according to that caller, and could be heard telling a female who was driving a Tesla, "I'm going to take your life right now," and "Act like I won't take your life right now."

The second call came from the driver of the Tesla.

She stated a man, who was driving a gold Cadillac, got angry at her because she honked the horn at him when he cut her off. Now, she said, the Cadillac driver was threatening her with a gun.

The Cadillac driver was described as wearing a ski mask, but the mask opening had moved around enough that other people could see his face.

Bloomfield Township Police Department located the driver on Tuesday and found a black plastic handgun under the driver's seat of the gold Cadillac as described by those at the scene. The Oakland County Prosecutor's Officer then issued an arrest warrant.

"Have a cool head when you're driving, and the little things slide by," said Bloomfield Township officer Heather Glowacz. "It's not really worth it worth your life. You never know who you're driving next to, what things they've gone through on a given day. It could've been that thing that pushed them over the edge, you honking at them, not saying there's anything wrong with that you're trying to protect your car from getting damaged or yourself from getting in a crash. Just think about things twice before you do them out on the roadways"

Al-Amiri was issued a $10,000 bond.

