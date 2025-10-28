Michigan veteran accused of making online threats against President Trump

A Michigan veteran from the Upper Peninsula is accused of posting online threats against President Trump earlier this year, according to court documents.

A continuation in support of criminal charges was filed in the Western District Court of Michigan, outlining the case against Joshua Levi Young, who served for one and a half years in the U.S. Air Force before being discharged in January 2024.

The documents allege that Young posted multiple messages on his various social media accounts that appeared to call for Mr. Trump's death. One message posted to X in January read, "We need to bring back public executions and execute the trump administration from (sic) the world to see. We can't let that Nazi gain anymore (sic) power."

Another message posted to Facebook in April read, "The Whitehouse (sic) burned down once before, we need to burn it down again. This time with them in it." And yet another message posted to Instagram bore the message, "I am going to kill trump raise him from the dead and kill him again." This message was posted over a screenshot of the FAFSA student loan website.

When an agent with the U.S. Secret Service interviewed Young earlier this month at his residence in Ishpeming, Young allegedly told him, "I don't like what he's doing," in reference to Mr. Trump. According to court documents, Young told authorities that he is gay and non-binary, and said he was frustrated by the Trump administration.

"I hurt when others hurt," he said.

Following Young's interview with the Secret Service, court documents allege he sought counsel with an attorney in an attempt to flee the country.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to Young's attorney, Elizabeth LaCosse, for comment.

Earlier this month, another Michigan man was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison over threats against Mr. Trump that were also posted on social media.