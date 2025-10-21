Michigan man sentenced to 18 months over social media threat against Trump

A Michigan man will serve 18 months in federal prison over threats against President Trump that were posted on social media in January.

Richard James Spring originally faced four felony charges as a result of the investigation, but three of those charges were dismissed, court records show.

He pleaded guilty on June 12 to one count of threats to kill and injure the president.

Sentencing on that charge took place on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan in Grand Rapids. In addition to the 18 months in prison, court records show, he will be under supervised release for two years afterward and has been fined $2,000.

The social media posts were made on the X platform formerly known as Twitter and on TikTok, the indictment said. The charges that were dismissed were one other charge of threats to kill and injure the president, along with two charges of interstate threatening communications.

The sentencing recommendations listed in court records include mental health and anger management counseling, along with substance abuse programming.

He will also be placed in a facility that is as close as possible to his family, in or near the state of Michigan.