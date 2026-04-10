Michigan man accused of abusing dog waives preliminary examination

A Michigan man who was charged with allegedly abusing a dog is heading to trial after he waived his preliminary examination.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, 28-year-old Michael Sikorski, of St. Clair Shores, appeared in court on April 10 and was bound over to circuit court for trial on one count of third-degree animal torture, a four-year felony. Sikorski will be arraigned on April 20.

Prosecutors say that on March 15, 2026, Sikorski allegedly kicked and slammed the dog named Steel multiple times. Prosecutor say Steel was not permanently injured.

"Animal abuse is not a private matter, it is a criminal act that reflects a disregard for life and the law. Pets depend entirely on their owners for care and protection. Violating that trust is both cruel and unlawful. We will hold accountable those who harm defenseless animals, because compassion is not optional, it is required," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.