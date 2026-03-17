St. Clair Shores man charged with animal torture, accused of kicking, slamming dog

A Southeast Michigan man is facing a charge of animal torture over the physical abuse of a dog.

Michael Sikorski, 38, of St. Clair Shores, is facing a third-degree felony charge in the case, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said.

Sikorski was arraigned Monday at 40th District Court in St. Clair Shores. Bond was set at $25,000, court records show. A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 24; the preliminary exam is set for March 27.

Prosecutors say that on Sunday, Sikorski slammed his dog on the ground, kicked it, then lifted it on its leash to strangle the animal before slamming the dog into the ground again. The dog, named Steel, is not believed to have permanent injuries from the incident.

The charge has a possible penalty of up to four years in prison.

"Acts of cruelty toward pets are not minor offenses, they are serious violations of the law and of our shared moral responsibility. Animal abuse will never be tolerated, and our office will pursue accountability for those who harm the animals entrusted to human care," Lucido said.