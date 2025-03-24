Michigan man turns 6-6-6 lottery numbers into record-breaking $2.39 million jackpot

A Shiawassee County man turned the numbers 6-6-6 into a record-setting $2.39 million Fast Cash prize playing the Michigan Lottery's Jackpot Slots Millionaire game.

"I played 6-6-6 on a couple of Daily 3 tickets and won big," said the man who wishes to remain anonymous. "I decided to take $100 of my winnings and buy some Fast Cash tickets because the jackpot was so huge.

"As soon as the clerk handed me the tickets, I ran my eyes over them to see if I had won anything. I was absolutely shocked to see that I had hit the jackpot for $2.39 million! We started celebrating in the store, and then I got to make the best phone call I've ever made to my family and friends to tell them the news! Everyone has been so happy for me and my wife!"

The lucky winner bought his ticket at King's Corner Market of Owosso, located at 701 North Washington Street in Owosso. The win established a new record for the largest prize ever won on the Fast Cash games. The previous record was set in November 2019, when Wayne County's Rodney Stokoszynski won a $1.84 million Fast Cash progressive.

"Winning a $500 prize for matching the Daily 3 is great, but turning that into a record-setting $2.39 million Fast Cash progressive jackpot win is incredible," said Michigan Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli in a news release. "Fast Cash games are great for players because they feature exciting prizes and great for retailers because the progressive jackpot attracts players as it grows and grows."

With his winnings, the man plans to pay bills and invest the remainder.

The Michigan Lottery offers 11 Fast Cash instant-win games. Tickets range in price from $2 per play up to $30 per play.