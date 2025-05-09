Michigan man makes random pick, wins $300K jackpot on scratch-off ticket

A Lenawee County man is $300,000 richer after winning a jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery's Safe Cracker Cashword instant game.

The 58-year-old man, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at Busch's, located at 1450 West Chicago Boulevard in Tecumseh.

"I play all of the different instant games, so Safe Cracker Cashword just happened to be the game I randomly picked out that day while I was at the store," said the player in a news release. "I scratched the barcode, scanned the ticket, and got a message to file a claim at the Lottery office, so that's when I went through and played the game.

"I couldn't believe it when I revealed 10 words for a $300,000 prize! It was a great feeling."

The man plans to invest his winnings.

Since the game launched in December 2024, players have won more than $14 million playing Safe Cracker Cashword, according to the Michigan Lottery. Each $5 ticket affords players the chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $300,000. More than $12 million in prizes remain up for grabs, including a pair of $300,000 jackpots.