Michigan Lottery player has a $1 million Powerball prize waiting

A $1 million prize is awaiting a Michigan Lottery player who made an online entry to Monday's Powerball drawing.

The Michigan Lottery said the lucky player matched five white balls in Monday's drawing to win $1 million: 08-12-45-46-63. The red number was 24.

"A lucky Michigander woke up this morning to news that they won $1 million playing Powerball at MichiganLottery.com," said Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli. "Winning $1 million would be a dream come true for many Lottery players, and I want to be the first to congratulate the player on their big win!"

Although there was a "match 5" winner in Michigan and a "match 5 plus power play" winner in Arizona, no one won the Powerball jackpot that required a perfect match on the ticket to all white numbers and the additional red number.

All lower-tier prizes in the Powerball game are set amounts. The jackpots grow until someone wins the top prize.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night, with an estimated jackpot of $264 million. Tickets are $2 in most participating states, including Michigan. A "power play" option that can boost the lower-level prize amounts is an additional $1.

Michigan's winner should contact the Lottery's Player Relations division at 844-917-6325 to make arrangements to claim the prize. Powerball prizes must be claimed within one year from the date of the drawing.