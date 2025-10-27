Michigan lottery club calls $2M Powerball prize win "comforting and unbelievable"

A Michigan lottery club called winning a $2 million Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery "comforting and unbelievable."

"The club purchased several Powerball tickets because the jackpot was over $1 billion," said club spokesperson Sheldon Larky in a statement. "They were checking their tickets after the drawing and didn't believe it when they realized one was a $2 million winner! They scanned the ticket on the Michigan Lottery app to double check it and make sure it was real."

The FDL lottery club of West Bloomfield won $1 million when it matched the five white balls in the Sept. 3 drawing: 03-16-29-61-69. The Power Play then multiplied the prize to $2 million.

The club purchased the winning ticket at Sunkiss Market, located at 13535 Puritan Street in Detroit.

Powerball tickets can be purchased for $2 apiece. A Power Play option multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times, with a maximum of $2 million added for $1. For another $1, a Double Play can be added to a Powerball ticket, giving a player a second chance to win up to $10 million in the nightly Double Play drawings.

The Powerball drawing is held at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.