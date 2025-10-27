Watch CBS News
Michigan lottery club calls $2M Powerball prize win "comforting and unbelievable"

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

A Michigan lottery club called winning a $2 million Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery "comforting and unbelievable."

"The club purchased several Powerball tickets because the jackpot was over $1 billion," said club spokesperson Sheldon Larky in a statement. "They were checking their tickets after the drawing and didn't believe it when they realized one was a $2 million winner! They scanned the ticket on the Michigan Lottery app to double check it and make sure it was real."

The FDL lottery club of West Bloomfield won $1 million when it matched the five white balls in the Sept. 3 drawing: 03-16-29-61-69. The Power Play then multiplied the prize to $2 million. 

The club purchased the winning ticket at Sunkiss Market, located at 13535 Puritan Street in Detroit.

Powerball tickets can be purchased for $2 apiece. A Power Play option multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times, with a maximum of $2 million added for $1. For another $1, a Double Play can be added to a Powerball ticket, giving a player a second chance to win up to $10 million in the nightly Double Play drawings. 

The Powerball drawing is held at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. 

