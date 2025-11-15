Michigan license plate celebrates women veterans with special tribute

Women veterans in Michigan are being recognized with a specially designed license plate.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and other Michigan officials unveiled the plate at a ceremony in Dearborn on Monday. It features a vignette of a woman veteran and the inscription, "Her Service Our Freedom."

The plate also has "Woman Veteran" labeled at the bottom.

State officials said the plate acknowledges "the service, sacrifice and contributions" of Michigan's women veterans.

An example of a Michigan license plate honoring women veterans. Michigan Department of State

"This license plate isn't going to guarantee women veterans in Michigan get all the support and resources they deserve, but we know that the visibility it promotes is a daily reminder to Michiganders everywhere of the role of women who serve," Benson said in a news release on Friday.

She added that the first plate produced would be for Commander Lolita Tucker, a U.S. Army veteran who advocated for a Senate bill last year that authorized its production. The bill was sponsored by Sen. Sylvia Santana, D-Detroit.

Tucker served from 1996 to 2003, including deployments to Japan, Kuwait and Iraq. Officials said she now advocates for Michigan's disabled veterans.

As of September 2025, there are over 44,000 women veterans in Michigan, according to data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs National Center for Veterans Analysis and Statistics.

Eligible Michigan veterans can order the specialty plate here or by scheduling a visit to a Secretary of State office, according to officials.

