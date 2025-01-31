Michigan bringing back two legacy license plates on Feb. 1

Update on the Ashley Elkins case, developments in the Jennifer Crumbley case and more top stories

Update on the Ashley Elkins case, developments in the Jennifer Crumbley case and more top stories

Update on the Ashley Elkins case, developments in the Jennifer Crumbley case and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Two license plate designs that launched more than 40 years ago in Michigan are making a comeback.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that the blue and black Great Lakes plates will be available on Feb. 1. The designs replicate those released in the 1970s and 1980s.

This comes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 464 in 2023. Drivers will pay a $55 one-time fee, which includes a $5 plate service fee and $50 submitted to the Michigan Transportation Fund. Drivers will then have to pay a $10 renewal fee in the following years.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that the blue and black Great Lakes plates will be available on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. Michigan Secretary of State

"I am proud to bring back these iconic license plates celebrating Michigan's history as the nation's automotive capital," Benson said in a statement. "Many Michiganders have fond memories of these classic plate designs and have been looking forward to them being added to our state's popular throwback plate selection. Car enthusiasts, collectors and everyday drivers can now put a piece of Michigan's history back on our roads while they help to fix the roads throughout the state."

The original black license plate was issued to Michigan drivers between 1979 and 1983, and the blue license plate was issued between 1983 and 2007.

The replicas will be available for passenger vehicles, pickup trucks and vans used non-commercially and commercially. It will also be offered in disability and personalized versions.