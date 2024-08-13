Michigan Legislature to consider tax holiday for next year's back-to-school season

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan lawmakers are considering a tax holiday that would allow parents and students to purchase back-to-school items without paying a 6% sales tax.

"We are getting notebooks and binders and backpacks and markers and pencils and calculators and goodness lunch pails and thermals and decorations for lockers-- the list could go on and on and on," said Shannon Todd, who was shopping with her nephew in Lansing on Tuesday.

Todd said the back-to-school expenses also include athletic fees for sports that come due, not to mention other fees. So, a little help with supplies would be welcome.

"Getting a break on school supplies? Super beneficial," she told CBS News Detroit.

State lawmakers say that the temporary tax break wouldn't be huge but it would certainly help.

"It may not sound like a lot, but taking the sales tax off of clothing and different school supplies, erasers, pencils, backpacks and computers up to $1,000, they can get really expensive," said state Rep Kathy Schmaltz. "So taking the sales tax off will really help parents and teachers."

Schmaltz says that about 17 other states across the country already have similar tax holidays for the back-to-school season. For state Rep. Mark Tisdel, who is partnering on the package of legislation, the tax holiday is a no-brainer.

"If we can't provide some relief for working families this time of year for such a finite period of time, and well-defined purchases, when can we give them a break? When can we cut them some slack at the at the cash register?" said Tisdel.

Both lawmakers say they haven't heard much opposition to the idea so far, a sentiment the Michigan Retailers Association echoed.

"A tax holiday is going to drive sales, certainly and retailers are certainly in favor of more customers coming to their stores. But I think the real impact here is on the consumer," said Thomas Clement, the chief operating officer and general counsel for the MRA.

Lawmakers say their legislation wasn't passed in time for this year's back-to-school season but are hopeful it could move during the fall legislative session.