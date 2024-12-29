Michigan leaders pay tribute following death of former President Jimmy Carter

Remembering Carter's life and presidency Remembering former President Jimmy Carter's life and presidency 08:42

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan leaders are paying homage following the death of former president and Nobel Peace Prize winner Jimmy Carter.

The 39th president of the United States died peacefully at his home in Plains, Georgia Sunday at the age of 100, the Carter Center said.

The former president had been receiving hospice care at his home for almost two years following a series of short hospital stays.

In 2005, Carter worked with over 1500 volunteers with Habitat for Humanity in Southwest Detroit to build 30 homes in one week. The nonprofit says Carter and his wife Rosalynn visited each home at the end of that week.

Carter remained active well into his 90s, continuing his work with Habitat for Humanity and The Carter Center and teaching Sunday school at his church in Plains, Georgia, even as his health began to deteriorate.

Michigan leaders pay tribute

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement Sunday afternoon:

"President Carter was a good man and exemplary American who set a powerful example for all of us over the course of his long life. He rose from peanut farmer to president, serving in the U.S. Navy, the state legislature, and as Governor of Georgia along the way. In the White House, President Carter brokered peace, established the Departments of Energy and Education, advocated for solar energy, and doubled the amount of land for national parks and wildlife refuges. After serving as the most powerful person on the planet, he dedicated decades of his life to helping those around the world who had the least. He helped build thousands of homes with Habitat for Humanity, and established the Carter Center, focused on health and human rights. And he made time to preach from his community pulpit on Sundays. President Carter lived an impressive life, driven by fundamental core values that so many of us share: faith, patriotism, and love. My thoughts are with his family."

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist shared similar sentiments:

"Jimmy Carter was an incredible leader who worked every day of his life before, during, and after his presidency to make a difference for his fellow Americans and create a more prosperous and peaceful world. He extended a helping hand toward those in need and fought tirelessly for human rights, global development, and peace. As a state legislator, governor, president, statesman, and Nobel Peace Prize winner, he understood the unique mission and meaning of public service: helping his fellow citizens live their best lives and reach their full potential. As the nation grieves his passing, let us reflect on the lessons of his life and recommit to following in his footsteps, creating a more connected and conscientious world for all of us."

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel offered her condolences to family and friends of Carter.

"Among his lifetime of accomplishments, President Carter will surely be remembered for his service to our nation, his pioneering civil rights activism, his staunch commitment to environmental policy, and his extensive post-presidency humanitarian work," Nessel said in a statement. "His legacy will honor our country for generations to come."

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow said the country has lost an incredible leader.

"Thank you President Carter for showing all of us what it means to lead with your values both in and out of public service," Stabenow said on X Sunday afternoon. "You showed us what 'faith and works' really mean."

U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten, who represents Michigan's 3rd Congressional District, recalled Carter's leadership style.

"President Carter's life of humble, compassionate leadership has inspired generations of Americans," Scholten said on social media.

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, who represents Michigan's 4th Congressional District, offered his condolences.

"Our hearts and prayers go out during this time of loss to the Carter Family as well as to those who served our nation as part of the Carter Administration," Huizenga said.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, who represents Michigan's 6th Congressional District, said Carter never stopped working to uphold and protect democracy.

"President Carter cared about humanity and believed so deeply in the importance of public service and giving back, and I hope we all continue to learn from the example he set," Dingell said.

U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar, who represents Michigan's 13th Congressional District, also paid tribute to Carter on X.

"Jimmy Carter was a man who cared immensely about the people he represented, and was a model public servant," he said. "I hope to carry with me his legacy of selflessness and humility."