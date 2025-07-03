Michigan lawmakers react after House, Senate pass Trump's "big beautiful bill"

The U.S. House passed President Trump's massive budget bill on Thursday with a 218-214 vote, two days after the Senate narrowly passed the legislation, 51-50, with Vice President JD Vance giving the tie-breaking vote.

Mr. Trump plans to sign the bill at the White House on Friday, July 4.

The vote came after a marathon overnight session that saw GOP leaders overcome internal opposition to advance the bill. At the time, the president pushed lawmakers to approve by Friday.

Michigan lawmakers react to passage of budget bill

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt

"President Trump's One Big, Beautiful Bill delivers on the commonsense agenda that nearly 80 million Americans voted for – the largest middle-class tax cut in history, permanent border security, massive military funding, and restoring fiscal sanity. The pro-growth policies within this historic legislation are going to fuel an economic boom like we've never seen before. President Trump looks forward to signing the One Big, Beautiful Bill into law to officially usher in the Golden Age of America."

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

"Today, Republicans in the United States House passed a reckless bill that threatens the health, security, and economic stability of millions—including hundreds of thousands of Michiganders who stand to lose their Medicaid coverage, and countless working families who rely on SNAP benefits to put food on the table. "Nearly 15,000 Michiganders sent stories to me about how these cuts will devastate their lives. My office shared their stories with members of our Congressional delegation, including Representatives John James, Tom Barrett, and Bill Huizenga. Today's vote shows those Republicans ignored their constituents, leaving them with higher costs and without the health care they'll need. "I want to thank Michigan's Democratic representatives for standing up for their constituents and voting to protect their health care, food security, and futures. I stand with them and remain committed to doing everything in my power to defend Michiganders. It's time to stop playing politics with people's lives and get to work on real, commonsense solutions that improve people's lives."

Congressman Tom Barrett

"This morning, I joined my colleagues in passing the One Big Beautiful Bill to prevent the largest tax hike in American history, lower energy costs, and permanently secure our border – all while protecting the integrity of Medicaid and SNAP for those who need them most. This legislation will create thousands of good-paying jobs to boost our economy, ensure the middle class keeps more money in their pockets, and invest in a brighter future for America. "It also delivers on promises made to hardworking families and businesses in Michigan: no tax on tips or overtime, permanent tax relief, an expanded Child Tax Credit, and more. I'm proud to send this pro-growth policy to President Trump's desk and look forward to the real difference it will make in the lives of people across the country."

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell

"Why would anyone vote for this big bad bill? It is one of the most consequential, devastating, dangerous bills Congress has passed in recent history. It is going to rip health care away from 17 million people, make the biggest cuts to food assistance ever, and ensure the poorest Americans get poorer while the richest get even richer. People will die, children will go hungry, and working Americans will struggle even more to make ends meet, all so Republicans can give another tax break to billionaires. My Republican colleagues have betrayed and abandoned the vulnerable Americans who the government is supposed to serve. This is a complete and total failure. The American people know this is wrong, overwhelmingly disagree with it, and will not forget those who chose to vote for this cruelty."

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin

"Today, Donald Trump and the Republican party sent a message to America: if you are not a billionaire, we don't give a damn about you. Health care. Basic food benefits. Dignity in old age. These are the values that Republicans have abandoned to give their billionaire friends another tax handout. This massive scheme to steal from working families, children, and seniors will devastate communities in blue and red states alike. We know the numbers: 17 million Americans will lose health care, over 5 million will lose food assistance, and millions will lose their jobs. But we must also know the stories: Had this bill passed when I was growing up, I would not be here today. "Republicans may see Americans' livelihoods as 'immaterial' — joking 'we are all going to die' and telling petrified Americans to 'get over it' — but that doesn't change the hell they are unleashing on America's families. While the GOP continues to cash their billionaire donors' checks, their constituents will starve, lose critical medical care, lose their jobs — and yes, some will die as a result of this bill. Democrats are mobilizing and will fight back to make sure everybody knows exactly who is responsible for one of the worst bills in our nation's history."

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib

"This bill is an act of violence against our communities. At a time of extreme income and wealth inequality, while 60% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, this budget is absolutely devastating for the working families we represent. Trump's big budget betrayal will kick 17 million Americans off their health care, including over 450,000 people in Michigan, by making the largest cut to Medicaid in history. Republicans should be ashamed of themselves for saying the people losing their health care will just 'get over it' because 'we're all going to die.' They are responsible for the over 50,000 people who will die unnecessarily every year because of this deadly budget. "What's even more disgusting is that all of this is being done to give billionaires and massive corporations trillions of dollars in tax breaks. This bill is the largest transfer of wealth from poor and working people to the billionaire class. It is a gift to Trump's billionaire donors. To pay for it, Republicans are literally taking food out of the mouths of hungry kids by cutting billions of dollars in nutrition assistance. And the same lawmakers who claim that we don't have the money to feed hungry children or make sure people in our communities have the health care they need have no problem voting to send an additional $150 billion to weapons manufacturers and endless war and $170 billion to masked agents terrorizing our communities and illegally disappearing our neighbors for profit. Every member who voted to pass this disastrous budget betrayed the people they represent to serve the rich and powerful and deserves to be voted out of office."