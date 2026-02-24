Michigan local leaders oppose housing affordability bills, call them government overreach

Dozens of local officials across Michigan on Tuesday voiced their opposition to a group of bills that aim to increase Michigan's stock of affordable housing.

The nine-bill package, House Bills 5584 through 5532, was introduced by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle last week and would reform Michigan's zoning laws. If passed, the bills would put a cap on lot size requirements, allow accessory dwelling units on parcels with single-family homes, and clarify studies during reviews for new developments, among other changes.

However, some local leaders call the legislation a "one-size-fits-all" solution and fear that it would strip them of local decision-making authority and dismiss community planning. The leaders urge state legislators to work in partnership with residents and local government.

"What this legislation says, intentionally or not, that the years of planning don't matter, that local consensus doesn't matter. This plan, to Lansing, is garbage," said Chris Barnett, supervisor of Orion Township.

"As soon as Lansing starts dictating what fits best statewide and creating a cookie-cutter operation, that's the minute we all use our uniqueness in our communities and our people in our communities lose their voices," said Livonia Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan.

"I live in a neighborhood built in 1936. They're historic homes; there's nothing that would protect my neighborhood from having duplexes scattered throughout it," Brosnan added. "That's not how cities grow, that's not how cities develop, that's not the character that attracts people to my city, nor is it the character that attracts people to Michigan."

CBS News Detroit talked with Democratic Rep. Kristian Grant, R-Grand Rapids, who is leading the charge for this bill package alongside Republican Rep. Joe Aragona, R-Clinton Township. Grant said that to her, it's telling that local officials didn't outline policy changes in the bills.

"Don't just say no. If this is not the solution, what solution do you suggest that would immediately get more housing on the market and make it more affordable for the people who don't have it within reach now? If you do not have direct policy language and input for that, and all you want to say is don't touch the level of power that I have, even though it's harming people, then there is no real discussion," said Grant.

These bills are sure to get more input, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to talk about plans for housing affordability during her State of the State address on Wednesday.