Michigan House Republicans, Democrats battle over funding for roads

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan House Republicans' new plan aims to divert nearly $3 billion in taxpayer dollars to improve the state's roads and bridges, but one lawmaker is raising an alarm about the plan.

It's decrepit local roads and bridges that Republicans want to focus spending on for improvements.

"It's annoying to drive on these bumpy roads. Some of them have potholes. Yeah, it would be great if they got fixed," said Enock Phiri, a Lansing driver, on Tuesday.

House Republicans say they want to use the nearly $3 billion to fix those local roads, all without raising taxes.

"By using the corporate income tax and then really allocating the sales tax that's already charged on gas instead of going to the general fund, direct it directly to the roads," said state Rep. Donni Steele, who has been pushing for funding for local road improvements since she was elected in 2023.

Current House Minority Leader Matt Hall announced the plan earlier this week alongside Steele.

"The emphasis is designed to go from taking the road funding and go from the driveways to the highways because, um, that is where the issue has been," she said.

According to Hall's office, the plan's funding will come from revenues from our state's corporate income tax and from replacing an existing motor fuel tax. But that plan is raising a red flag for some lawmakers.

Democratic Rep. Matt Koleszar says the plan could decrease education investments by nearly $1 billion.

Koleszar was unavailable for an interview on Tuesday but issued the following statement: "Michiganders need safe and functioning roads, but blowing a massive hole in school funding to get there is not only irresponsible budgeting but also harmful to the millions of students, parents, and teachers who rely on our school system."

But Steele says Michigan needs to spend money more wisely.

"Of course, we want to educate the kids, but do we need splash pads? Yes, we need to have academics, but do we need, I don't know, a new track field?" she said.

The funding plan will face an uphill battle during this legislative session while Democrats retain the House majority. However, we could see more debate and movement on the plan when the House reconvenes with a new majority in January.