Michigan jumps to #2 in College Football Playoff rankings

(CBS DETROIT) - The undefeated Michigan Wolverines are the second-ranked team in the College Football Playoff rankings ahead of the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, according to the latest rankings announced Tuesday night.

The Wolverines are behind only the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs, who play Louisiana State University on Saturday in the Southeastern Conference Championship game.

Texas Christian University is ranked third in the rankings, followed by the University of Southern California.

Michigan plays Purdue in the championship game on Saturday, which is preparing for the game without starting QB Aidan O'Connell, who returned home this weekend after his brother died, according to a statement posted on Twitter. O'Connell is still expected to play according to an ESPN report.

If Michigan wins against Purdue, they can all but guarantee their trip to one of the two College Football Playoff semifinal games. The Wolverines could either play in The Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia, or in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.