Michigan is third worst state for working parents, new study says

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan has ranked as the third worst state to live in for working parents, according to a new study.

SelectSoftware Reviews, which researchers HR and recruiting software, ranked each state out of 60 based on the following factors:

public school rankings

duration of available maternity leave

current cost of living

percentage of income needed to pay for childcare

maternity leave pay

Connecticut ranked as the No. 1 state for working parents, receiving a score of 52.6 out of 60. According to SelectSoftware Reviews, mothers in the state are able to take 12 weeks off and receive 95% of their income during their leave.

The study found that New Mexico is the worst state for working parents, receiving a score of 26.4. Parents in this state pay 21% more than the national average spent on childcare, which is 33%.

Michigan ranked as the third worst state, receiving a score of 26.8. Michigan offers parents no paid maternity leave and is ranked 29th when it comes to public schools. In addition, Michigan has one of the highest rates of income spent on childcare.