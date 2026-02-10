Michigan creates statewide cellphone ban during K-12 public school classes

A statewide ban on student use of cell phones during K-12 class time has been approved, with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signing the legislation Tuesday in Lansing.

It will take effect with the 2026-27 school year, not withstanding any local rules that individual school districts may have imposed in the meantime.

State Rep. Mark Tisdel, R-Rochester Hills, led the efforts that started almost a year ago for House Bill 4141. He was among those invited to be special guests when the signing ceremony took place at Waverly High School in Lansing.

The intention is to prohibit all K-12 public school students from using smartphones during classroom hours except for specific circumstances that include lesson assignments. Students are generally allowed to use their devices in between classes and during lunch.

There are exceptions for medical reasons and for emergencies; a flip-style phone that cannot access the internet will be allowed.

While the bill struggled to get enough legislative support in July, a second attempt did pass with the House voting in January and the bill quickly moving to the Senate.