Michigan organizations speak on possible impact of federal Medicaid cuts

How federal Medicaid cuts could have an impact in Michigan

House Republicans are debating a federal spending bill that would cut at least $880 billion over the next 10 years from energy and health care programs, like Medicaid.

Metro Detroit organizers, including Danielle Atkinson with Mothering Justice, say those decisions could have major local impacts.

"When we're talking about these cuts, these drastic cuts, we're talking about really the difference between thriving and surviving," said Atkinson.

The Trump administration's "big, beautiful bill" looks to offer nearly $4.5 trillion in tax breaks. If the law passes Congress, it could freeze the proposed provider tax that some states use to help pay for large portions of their Medicaid programs.

A Michigan Department of Health and Human Services report found that if the cuts go through, nearly 750,000 Michiganders could lose their healthcare coverage.

"Your access to healthcare in this country is facilitated by your insurance coverage, and your ability to have healthcare and be healthy completely affects your ability to participate in economic, social, and civic life, and have equal opportunity," said Merissa Kovach, political director at ACLU Michigan.

Organizers say the demographics most at risk with the cuts are already some of our most vulnerable: pregnant women, people with disabilities and seniors.

"We have to make sure that healthcare is affordable, accessible, and that there aren't barriers to entry," said Atkinson.

With one in four Michiganders on Medicaid, Kovach says a slash in government funds could place a massive strain on an already struggling health system.

"We will see hospitals close, and that is going to be many hundreds of thousands of Michiganders' direct line to being able to access healthcare," said Kovach.

"If we can't take care of ourselves, if we can't take care of our children, we're looking at just a really horrible future," said Atkinson.

While lawmakers are discussing the bill on the congressional floor, it is unknown if it will make it out of the House chamber before Speaker Mike Johnson's Memorial Day deadline.