Michigan's "I Voted" sticker contest sees record participation, officials say

Michigan officials say 2,095 designs for the state's "I Voted" sticker contest were submitted this year, four times the number submitted in the first contest two years ago.

According to the Michigan Department of State, residents were invited to participate in the contest ahead of the November midterm election and had until May 1 to submit their artwork. Participants submitted designs in three categories: elementary/middle school (K-8), high school (9-12), and general entry, open to Michigan residents of all ages.

The Michigan Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force will select 75 semifinalists — 25 from each category — followed by a public vote on June 1. The winner will be selected this summer and receive recognition from the Michigan Department of State.

In 2024, the state selected nine designs for voters to choose from during the presidential election. One of the stickers, created by Grosse Pointe student Jane Hynous, was on sale on eBay, priced from $3 to nearly $500.

"Thank you to the more than 2,000 Michigan artists who showcased their creativity in record numbers for this year's 'I Voted' sticker design contest," said Deputy Secretary of State Aghogho Edevbie in a statement. "This is an incredible milestone that shows all Michiganders can come together to support our state's democracy. Now, let's build on that excitement this election year by voting and making our voices heard."

Note: This video originally aired on March 4, 2026.