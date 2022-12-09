Watch CBS News
Michigan Humane Society offering 50% off adoption fees for December

By Ryan Herbst

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - It's a gift that can keep giving for a lifetime. The Michigan Humane Society has a holiday deal for adoptions.

For the month of December, the humane society is offering 50% off adoption fees.

We are very excited to announce our Give the Gift of Home Adoption promotion. This month all our adoptable animals will...

You can find your next rescue pet at shelters located in Detroit, Westland and Sterling Heights.

The Detroit location is at the Mackey Center for Animal Care on Chrysler Drive near Clay Street.

The Westland location is at the Berman Center for Animal Care at the intersection of Marquette Street and Newburgh Road.

The Sterling Heights Adoption Center is inside the Petco near Lakeside Mall.

You can see the animals available for adoption at the Michigan Humane Society's website.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 3:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

