Michigan animal care group seeking sleepover hosts for adoptable dogs

(CBS DETROIT) — The holidays are almost here and it's the perfect time to provide a temporary home to a shelter dog in need.

Michigan Humane is looking for fosters to give its dogs a much-needed break from the kennels.

The shelter's Canine Sleepover Program helps adoptable dogs adapt to a home environment.

"It helps to make them more adoptable, and it helps to get them once they are ready for adoption, just having a quicker and easier transition into a home environment," Courtney Grosso, animal and customer care assistant manager, said.

The program has been so successful that it's even generated some adoptions.

Staff say just one night away from the shelter is beneficial to the pups.

"Come into the shelter, do a tour, do a meet-and-greet with one of the dogs. If it's something that you're considering, you can offer a night, and if it goes well, you can even just call and extend that. So, if you're just willing to take that chance and go for a night, it's a wonderful opportunity," Grosso said.

Michigan Humane provides fosters with everything they need for the sleepover. That includes food, toys, bedding and more.

"The people who are wonderful and volunteer to do this program, they get to help an animal. They get to give them time out of the shelter. They get that opportunity to socialize an animal that may have not had that much socialization prior to that sleepover process," Grosso said.

If you're interested in becoming a foster, click here.