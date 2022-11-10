Michigan Humane partners with PetSmart for National Adoption Week

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Potential pet parents have the opportunity to meet adoptable cats and kittens during National Adoption Week.

Each year, more than five million pets enter animal shelters. To help these pets find fur-ever homes, Michigan Humane and PetSmart Charities are partnering for an in-store adoption and education event at the Roseville PetSmart.

"Pets make our lives better," said Matt Pepper, Michigan Humane CEO and President. "Michigan Humane supports providing access to pet ownership for everyone."

Those interested will get to spend time with felines in need of loving homes. Michigan Humane staff and volunteers will be on hand to teach families proper pet care and demonstrate different tools, products and services they may need.

"National Adoption Week is an ideal opportunity to give a pet what they need most - people to love," said Heidi Fulcher, Sr. Adoptions Grant Manager at PetSmart Charities. "When you adopt a pet, you also help shelters make more room for others in need. We're thankful for Michigan Humane's partnership in preparing pets for the best start in their new homes."

The adoption event Nov. 7 through Nov. 13 at 20530 E. 13 Mile Rd. in Roseville.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.