Michigan Humane aims to educate, provide resources to pet owners across Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Every year, field crews at Michigan Humane respond to nearly 5,000 rescue and cruelty calls across Metro Detroit. Our Alysia Burgio tagged along with one of their cruelty investigator teams and saw first-hand the major role they play in the community.

"We tell people to think of us as 911 for animals," said Pamela Dybowksi, animal cruelty investigator at Michigan Humane.

Michigan Humane Cruelty Investigators Pamela Dybowksi and Myron Golden. Alysia Burgio - CBS Detroit

Each day, Dybowksi and her partner Myron Golden gear up and hit the road.

"We'll go on an average day probably between 10 to 12 calls, but they range anywhere from probably 10 to pushing 30," said Myron Golden, animal cruelty investigator at Michigan Humane.

As cruelty investigators, Golden and Dybowksi say each call is different.

"We have good days, we have bad days," Dybowksi said.

Dybowski says some days are more difficult than others.

"We get a lot of animals being abandoned, a lot of no shelter calls, dogs that are underweight," Golden said.

Golden says a lot of animal neglect comes down to money and not being able to afford the resources needed to care for a pet. That's where Michigan Humane comes in.

Once a month at the corner of Trumball and Holden streets in Detroit, pet owners can line up to get free food and animal supplies at Michigan Humane's pet pantry warehouse.

Michigan Humane Cruelty Investigator, Myron Golden, delivering a doghouse to a pet owner in Detroit. Alysia Burgio - CBS Detroit

The warehouse is open from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Due to supply, pet owners are only able to visit once a month.

On these days, Michigan Humane services between 150-160 people.

Michigan Humane is also always looking for donations. You can drop donations off at the adoption center located at 7887 Chrysler Drive.

"We're just here to help and educate. We never want to take anybody's dog," said Dybowksi.

Dybowksi says while important year-round, it's crucial with colder temperatures that dogs have proper shelter, including a doghouse and straw if kept outside.

"Make sure the dog has a proper sized shelter, stuff the doghouse with straw and make sure it has proper insulation. If you can put it in the garage, it helps break more wind and so we do a lot of education," Golden said.

Michigan Humane will deliver personally if needed.

"Just know that animals have feelings too, animals get cold. They can't speak up for themselves, so you have to be the voice, we have to be the voice," Golden said.

Anyone who finds an animal that looks like it may need help is urged to call Michigan Humane and field crews will come out and investigate to make sure the animal is being cared for properly.

You can reach the Cruelty and Rescue Division at 313-872-3401. If calling after hours, Michigan Humane asks the public to leave a message with their name and phone number and the call will be returned the next day.