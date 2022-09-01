Alysia Burgio Charles Forbes/CBS Detroit

Growing up in Metro Detroit, joining the CBS News Detroit team is a lifelong dream for Alysia Burgio.

Previously, Alysia worked in Flint, Mich., for the NBC/FOX affiliate as a general assignment reporter covering stories including the COVID-19 pandemic, Flint Water Crisis and situations impacting local communities in the Tri City area.

Before she headed to Flint, Alysia started her career reporting for the CBS affiliate in Lansing, Mich., as a multimedia journalist where she independently wrote, shot and edited each story before they would air. There, Alysia covered stories impacting the state Capital, Michigan State University as well as the Larry Nassar scandal.

"I'm beyond excited to meet the people of Metro Detroit and allow them to have a platform to have their voices heard. To be part of this team is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. One I do not take for granted."

Alysia grew up in Southeast Michigan in a small town called Milford. She went to Central Michigan University and received a B.A.A. in Broadcast & Cinematic Arts with a minor in Communication.

When she's not hard at work, you can find her exploring new towns/cities with family and friends, trying different restaurants (big foodie), cuddling with her doodles and binging one of the many shows she watches (she's always looking for recommendations)!

If you see Alysia out and about, come say hi! She loves meeting viewers, the people who make Metro Detroit home.