MDOT invites I-75 travelers to respond to survey on HOV lanes

The Michigan Department of Transportation is asking motorists who use the high-occupancy vehicle lanes of Interstate 75 to participate in a survey on how the feature is working for them.

The HOV lanes on I-75 are in Oakland County, between 12 Mile Road and South Boulevard. During the designated hours, which are weekdays from 6 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m., vehicles must have at least two people occupying the vehicle in order to use the lane.

Emergency vehicles, transit buses and motorcycles also can use the HOV lane, regardless of how many people are rising.

The survey is open until June 30 to anyone who live or works nearby, and travels along the HOV feature.

This 14-mile section has the first HOV designated lanes in Michigan. The intentions were to reduce congestion, promote carpooling and improve travel time.