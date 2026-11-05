Michigan House elects new leadership as Democrats reclaim majority

The Michigan House announced its new leadership on Thursday as the Democratic Party reclaimed the majority in the 2026 midterm election.

Rep. Ranjeev Puri (D-Canton) was named the House Speaker for the 2027-2028 term. Puri succeeds current Speaker Matt Hall (R-Richland Township). Puri, who is entering his fourth term in the House, currently serves as the minority leader until he transitions to his new role in January.

Puri is the first Indian-American to serve as Michigan House speaker.

"House Democrats spent the last two years traveling the state, asking Michiganders directly: what do you need from your state government, and what can we be doing better to provide it for you? Our goal wasn't to achieve some distant victory, but a genuine desire to understand how we could build a better Michigan," he said.

Rep. Ranjeev Puri Michigan House Democrats

Other Democrats elected to leadership roles are Reps. Laurie Pohutsky (D-Livonia) as speaker pro tempore, John Fitzgerald (D-Grand Rapids) as majority floor leader, Jennifer Conlin (D-Ann Arbor Charter Township) as majority whip and Stephanie Young (D-Detroit) as caucus chair.

This comes as Democrats will reclaim the trifecta in January, holding the majority in the state House and Senate and with voters electing Jocelyn Benson as the next governor. In the state Senate, Democratic Rep. Darrin Quiroz Camilleri (D-Trenton) was elected Senate majority leader, while Republican Rep. Roger Hauck was elected minority leader.

Meanwhile, Republicans elected Rep. Tom Kunse (R-Clare) as their next minority leader. Kunse was reelected for a third term and represents the 100th District.

Michigan Rep. Tom Kunse Michigan House Republicans

Other Republican leaders include Reps. Rachelle Smit (R-Martin) as assistant leader, Mike Harris (R-Waterford) as floor leader, Parker Fairbairn (R-Harbor Springs) and Josh Schriver (R-Oxford) as assistant floor leaders, Bill Schuette (R-Midland) as whip, Jennifer Wortz (R-Quincy) as deputy whip, Ken Borton (R-Gaylord) as caucus chair and Alicia St. Germaine (R-Harrison Township) as caucus vice chair.

"Tuesday was a tough election for Republicans, but we should also be proud of the work we've done," Kunse said. "We tackled problems that had gone unsolved for decades, stood up for hardworking Michigan families and showed that Republicans can deliver real results. We have a strong foundation to build on and a lot of good people who care deeply about Michigan. Now it's our responsibility to build on that success and show the people of Michigan what principled, responsible leadership looks like."